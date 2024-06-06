Updates on Dijak/WWE, Penta El Zero M, and WWE on A&E viewership

– Fightful reports negotiations between WWE and Dijak on a new deal have begun, with both sides viewing the early negotiations positively.

Dijak is being represented by ParagonTG in negotiations with WWE.

– LuchaLibreOnline reports Penta El Zero M’s AEW Contract is set to expire between August and September of this year. There is reportedly interest from WWE in him.

– This week’s block of WWE programming on A&E TV also featured just one episode, a Biography: WWE Legends show featuring WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE champion Eddie Guerrero.

This episode drew 288,000 viewers, up 70,000 viewers from the last episode of Mark Henry. It had a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 0.03 from the prior week and placed #40 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV/Colin Vassallo)

