Trailer for Dave Bautista’s new movie The Killer Game released

The trailer for the pretty violent new Dave Bautista movie The Killer’s Game was released by Lionsgate.

The movie revolves around a veteran assassin, Joe, played by the former WWE champion, who fends off a hit he placed on himself after finding out that the terminal medical diagnosis he received was of somebody else and not his.

Another former WWE and World Heavyweight champion, Drew McIntyre, also has a part in the movie as one of the people hunting Bautista’s character.

The Killer’s Game also stars Ben Kingsley, Terry Crews, Sofia Boutella, and Pom Klementieff. It will be released in theaters nationwide on September 13.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

