TNA Report, 6/6/2024

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call.

TNA iMPACT! (6/6/2024).

Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven & Mike Bailey)

Gisele Shaw returns

TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. AJ Francis (w/ Rich Swann)

Kon vs. Jake Something

TNA Knockout’s World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Allysin Kay (w/ Marti Belle)

Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

The show starts with a highlight package from last week.

Match 1. Kon VS Jake Something

Deaner was told to stay away from ringside for the match. The two big men tie each other up, then start throwing hands. Jake disposes of Kon a few times. Kon loses it on the outside and yanks Jake’s leg and sweeps him into the post. Kon follows up with short arm clotheslines, but Jake just eats them and returns with a series of clubbing blows. He actually gets a 2 count off a punch. Kon grabs Jake by the throat. He tries for a neck snap, Jake breaks free. Jake delivers into the void and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Jake Something

Kon jumps Jake post match. He chokeslams Jake. Eric Young makes the save before he can snap Jake’s neck. EY grabs the mic congratulates TNA Impact for being on TV for 20 years. He thanks the fans and says he wants to celebrate with them.

Gia Miller interviews Frankie Kazarian. The System walks up and Brian Myers a proposal to him. Kaz says if he takes care of Nic Nemeth tonight for them, he gets a shot at Moose’s World Title.

We get a quick highlight package of the relationship between PCO and Steph De Lander. Steph is interviewed. She thinks PCO wants to date her. Xia Brookside comes in and tells Steph to take her time to see if there is really something there before she blows him off.

Match 2. Shazza McKenzie VS Gisele Shaw

Shaw makes her return tonight. Gail Kim has been helping Shaw make her return. She is watching on in the back. Shaw lands a ranna and a running back elbow. After a chop and a whip, Shaw delivers a punt kick. Shazza slips under the ropes and drops Shaw on the neck on the top rope. Shaw comes back with a series of clotheslines. After a kick to the back of the head, she gets a two count. Shaw lands a cutter and her knee strike and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Gisele Shaw

Rosemary has another creepy vignette. She hints of her and Havok, but it is unclear exactly the motive.

Steve Maclin approaches Mike Santana and asks if he wants to tag one time to take out The Rascalz. Santana agrees to get revenge on the team that interfered on their one on one match last week.

Match 3. Campaign Singh and Mustafa Ali (with Security) VS Speedball Mountain (Trent Seven and Mike Bailey)

Trent and Bailey double Singh with a couple quick tags, before Singh tags out and Ali enters on Bailey with a dropkick. Ali shifts the action to his corner and in comes Singh. He lays in some boots and quickly tags Ali back in. Ali dropkicks Trent off the apron, allowing he and Singh to double Bailey in the ring. Singh and Ali continue to cheat by manipulating the ref in their corner. Singh lays in some stiff chops, between choking Bailey with the tag rope. Bailey tries to mount a comeback, but a double knee to the back by Singh slows Speedball. Bailey kicks Singh, then missile dropkicks him. Both tag out. Singh tries to stay in and eats a DDT by Seven. Ali lets his partner stay in and he bails to the floor. Ali interferes. Singh flatliners Seven. Ali tags in and gets a two count. Ali kicks Seven, but Trent headbutts him. Singh makes the save. Ali goes to the top with Seven. He chops Seven to the mat. He misses a 450 and Seven delivers the 7 star lariat. Both are slow to recover and tag out. Bailey eats a back elbow from Singh, but Bailey hits a moonsault, double knee. He gets a two count. Ali interferes. Seven and Singh come to blows in the ring. Ali tornado DDTs Bailey on the floor. Singh eats a Seven star lariat. Ali leaves his partner and Trent Birminghammers Singh for the win. Ali backed out of the ring while Seven glared at him doing the move.

Winner by pinfall, Trent Seven

Match 4. Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace VS Allysin Kay (with Marti Belle)

Ash By Elegance and her personal Concierge enter to once again watch the match up close. Grace tears into Kay with a series of lariats, but Kay bounces Grace off the top rope from the vertical suplex position. Kay then chops Grace repeatedly in the corner. Kay then tosses the champion on the floor where Belle kicks her several times. Grace spears Kay for a two count. Belle tries to trip Grace. Kay kicks Grace and suplexes her. Grace recovers and catches Kay on the top. She delivers the musclebuster, but only gets a two count. Belle enters the ring and is spinebustered. Kay piledrives Grace for a two count. Grace rolls out a powerbomb. She then powerbombs her and then finishes Kay with a juggernaut driver.

Winner by pinfall, Jordynne Grace

DMTV with Sami Callihan. Sami calls out Jonathan Gresham for getting him sick, but he says he is always sick so it doesn’t matter. He mocks Gresham for thinking he is an octopus. He says he is going to eat sushi for dinner.

Match 5. Digital Media Champion, Laredo Kid VS AJ Francis (with Rich Swann)

Kid uses his speed and agility to stay away from AJ and delivers some kicks and palm strikes to the big man. AJ finally catches him diving on the floor, he slams him on the apron. AJ takes the match to the ring and slows hit down with his brand of offense. Kid rannas his way out of a powerbomb and then missile dropkicks AJ. He then DDTs Francis. After a cutter off the top, he goes for a moonsault on the floor on Swann. Kid took most of the punishment. AJ then chokeslams him and gets the pin.

Winner and New Digital Media Champion, AJ Francis

We get a vignette about Jordynne Grace and pursuit of the NXT Womens Championship. She will face Roxanne Perez.

Match 6. Frankie Kazarian VS Nic Nemeth (Main Event)

TNA, Impact (the show) is the 3rd longest wrestling show in the history of the sport. Tonight is the 20 year anniversary of the show.

Nemeth armdrags Kaz a few times to start the match. Kaz chops his way free. Kaz lands a springboard legdrop. Nemeth is backdropped to the floor. Kaz is fine with a count out. Kaz tosses him in with a slingshot legdrop. Kaz slows the match with side headlock and a Russian leg sweep. Kaz locks on a front face lock. Kaz delivers a high knee next and gut wrench suplex. Nemeth then eats a clothesline and then another. Nic sidesteps a spear and DDT’s Kaz. He follows with a splash. After a few elbows by Nic, Kaz locks on chicken wing. Nemeth gets to the ropes. Nemeth gets a two count off a backslide. He gets a two off a superkick next. Kaz hits a leg drop on the apron. He follows with a slingshot cutter for another two count. Nemeth blocks a chicken wing with a back elbows. They trade roll ups. Danger zone is hit by Nemeth and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Nic Nemeth

Post Match, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and Alisha attack Nemeth. Ryan Nemeth comes in to save his brother. Moose then enters and the numbers are too much with The System taking control. Moose spears Ryan and then Nic. Joe Hendry enters and clears the ring tossing Moose and delivering fall away slams to the tag champs. Alisha hits him with a can and then Moose spears Hendry. They all take turns delivering their finisher on him. Alisha even hits him with a cane. Moose ends the beatdown with a spear. The System standing tall. We then get a Broken Matt Hardy promo apparently videoed at his home. He invites The System to meet him there next week.

