Nikki Garcia cast in the third season of reality TV show The Traitors

Former WWE Superstar Nikki Garcia is returning on television as part of the cast of season three of the reality TV show The Traitors.

Hosted by Alan Cumming and filmed in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors features several cast members who hope to win a large cash prize that is built up through missions. The host chooses a group of contestants who are referred to as the Traitors who must eliminate the rest of the contestants, known as Faithfuls, to win the money. The premise says that if a Faithful wins after eliminating all the Traitors, they will share the prize money but if the Traitors win, they steal the money.

The series, which airs on Peacock, does not have a premiere date yet. Previous cast members from Survivor, Big Brother, The Real Housewives, The Biggest Loser, Vanderpump Rules, and others are also part of the 21-member cast.

Nikki is referred to as a professional wrestler in the video introducing the contestants.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

