Mark Briscoe qualifies for TNT title ladder match

Mark Briscoe advanced to the TNT title ladder match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view after he defeated Brian Cage last night on Dynamite in the second qualifying match.

Briscoe now joins Konosuke Takeshita in the match and more qualifying matches will take place over the next couple of weeks although AEW has not announced how many participants this ladder match will have.

The TNT title was vacated last week after Adam Copeland suffered a leg fracture coming off the top of the cage at Double or Nothing. He had previously won the title from Christian Cage in Toronto, ending his reign after 70 days.

EXCLUSIVE! How is #ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe feeling, after qualifying for the TNT Championship Ladder Match at #ForbiddenDoor?@SussexCoChicken | @AliciaAtout pic.twitter.com/jfzSLWGe0O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024

