Eric Bischoff’s advice for AEW’s Hook, MJF asked if he considered moving to WWE

– Eric Bischoff (via 83 Weeks) believes that AEW’s HOOK needs to get to WWE NXT “as fast as he can.”

“Chris [Jericho] is someone who I have a lot of respect for, but this was horrible. HOOK needs to get to ‘NXT’ as fast as he can. I mean, he’s not going to learn anything where he’s at. Let’s face it. He’s surrounded by a bunch of hardcore wrestlers, Terry Funk wannabes.”

– MJF (via SI) on weighing up the option of going to WWE and if there was a possibility of it happening:

“Of course there was, am I going to get into the weeds? No.

At this point in time, this move (staying with AEW) made the most sense for me.

I’m making a ton of f*cking money.

As far as when the contract ends, that’s nobody’s business but my own.”

