Bryan Danielson enters the Owen Hart Cup tournament

The first person to throw their name for the Owen Hart Cup tournament is Bryan Danielson. Danielson made the announcement last night on Dynamite.

Noting that this is his final year as a full-time wrestler, he said he wants to go out on top and this was the last chance at winning the AEW World title. The winners of the tournaments will be getting title shots at the upcoming All In pay-per-view in Wembley.

“It’s gonna be the best shot I’ve had in my entire career,” Danielson said, saying this might be his last shot.

The men and women tournaments will start soon on AEW television and will culminate on the July 10 episode of Dynamite live from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

