Wendy Choo and Megan Bayne notes
– Beyond Wrestling announced…
BREAKING: Megasus @meganbayne returns to Beyond Wrestling for "#Americanrana '24: Where Eagles Dare" on Thursday, 7/4/24 at White Eagle in Worcester, MA with a special 7pm ET bell time streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling.
Tickets go on sale next week at https://t.co/NaoSXOCQQa! pic.twitter.com/CBbRhAyfAC
— Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 5, 2024
– Wendy Choo is returning next week…
NEXT WEEK #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ybET45CkDl
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2024