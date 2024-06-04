The Synergy Between Pro Wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts

The Synergy Between Pro Wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts

It has often been said that two pop culture phenomena were responsible for the nexus of mixed martial arts leagues like the UFC: Bruce Lee and pro wrestling. While the late great martial artist has often been mentioned when it comes to MMA’s inception and core philosophies when it comes to fighting, pro wrestling’s popularity helped these contact sports leagues launch into the mainstream.

Now that the most popular of these promotions work under the same umbrella, it can’t be denied that both the WWE and the UFC together can live off their synergy to improve each other. But just how far has this cooperation worked for both industries? Here are some of the ways that they have thrived off each other.

A contradiction that works

The most obvious similarity between these industries is its presentation of combat. This has been pro wrestling’s most prominent fingerprint in live entertainment for decades. So does mixed martial arts. But the similarities end here.

Naturally, the glaring difference, and one that is very contentious among its fanbases, is the pre-determined nature of pro wrestling matches against the unpredictable fights in mixed martial arts matches. This is the reason why ufc betting sites canada rarely feature pro wrestling matches. But some do exist! The contrast creates controversy, yes, but it has definitely helped both industries maintain their relevance in the mainstream.

Since then, the animosity between the communities have cooled off. The relationship has since been nurtured, especially since both the WWE and the UFC stand side by side under the same umbrella.

Shared names and disciplines

Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Ronda Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Dan Severn, Kazushi Sakuraba. These names have one thing in common: they have elevated both industries into significant heights. These ferocious fighters had involved themselves in the realm of both pro wrestling and mixed martial arts in ways that defied expectations, some of which are still dumbfounding to read even today.

For example, Dan Severn, also known as “The Beast”, has successfully dismantled his enemies both in the squared circle and the Octagon. His superior amateur wrestling skills has helped him dominate his competition during the early days of the UFC, where he left a legacy as the first UFC Triple Crown Champion. At one point during these championship reigns, he also held the NWA Worlds Championship Belt, a spectacular feat that only “The Beast” could have pulled off!

Both industries at some point also feature shared moves which elevated the industry’s spectacular matches even further. The powerbomb, for example, is a notorious match ender in pro wrestling but could take a while to pull off. In mixed martial arts, it is a devastating move that has knocked out most competitors cold and just like in pro wrestling, it has meticulous conditions for it to be effective. Either way, seeing the move in action is a spectacle on its own!

The synergy between both industries have been very fruitful throughout the years. Now that these industries are at their peak of their popularity, it seems that both pro wrestling and mixed martial arts will continue to create even more spectacular shows for their fans.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

