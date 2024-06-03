Missy Hyatt claims Vince McMahon tried “to stick his tongue down my throat”

During an interview with the WSI YouTube channel, former WCW personality Missy Hyatt commented on Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Hyatt made the following claim about an interaction with McMahon in the late 1980s while being brought to the company to create “Missy’s Manor” segments…

“I called their [Grant’s] lawyer and I told them my situation and what happened with me… I had to push Vince out of my hotel room because he was trying to stick his tongue in my mouth. After I did that, the next thing I know is they want me to be a Federette and I’m like, I don’t want to be a Federette to take jackets. [They said] Oh we’re gonna do something with you and The Honky Tonk Man. I didn’t trust them. I left and had to go beg Jim Crockett and Dusty for a job.”

“We were in Vegas shooting, doing the tapings. We were out and he taught me how to play blackjack. He gave me $100 and I won like $180 or something. I tried to give him all the money and he’s like, no keep it. We went to like a dinner at Caesar’s that they pour the wine over your shoulder. This was a big group of people and stuff. I remember I was wearing this leather dress and Mean Gene poured coffee in my lap…he said later on that they did that to see how I’d react, to see if I’d freak out. They were like oh yeah, you handled that really well… He was trying to get in my hotel room and I was like pushing him out. I was engaged at the time [to Eddie Gilbert]. If I wasn’t engaged, maybe but [Vince] had such bad teeth. It’s like you’re a millionaire times over and you can’t get your teeth fixed? He’s got really bad teeth…he’s got like rotten teeth. It’s really gross. Maybe he’s gotten it fixed but back then in the 80’s it was really bad. I didn’t want to stick my tongue in that. I’ve never had to sleep for a job. Yes, I’ve done a lot of wild things with some wrestlers and stuff like that but I never did it for a job and I don’t think I ever had to because I think my talent speaks for itself so I never had to sleep anyway to get a job.”

(source: WrestlingNews.co)

