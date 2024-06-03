Khan on Ricky Starks: “I’d love to get him involved and back in AEW anytime”

Earlier this month. Ricky Starks told WhatCulture.com that he doesn’t know why he’s not on AEW television and said things are out of his control. Starks’ tag team partner Big Bill has now aligned with “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho and in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following…

“At one point there was a plan to have Big Bill turn on Starks and make him a babyface but that didn’t end up happening. One report was that it was his decision, but the only thing is that it didn’t happen.”

While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Starks’ status with the company…

“I think Ricky Starks is tremendous. I’d love to get him involved and back in AEW anytime. He’s been a huge part of what we’ve done here for about four out of the five years, and tons of respect for Rico.”

(quote: WrestlingInc.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

