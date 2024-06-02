Blackpool Combat Club reunited (photo), Mysterio wants a WWE PLE in Mexico

– When speaking Graham ‘GSM’ Matthews of Bleacher Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio revealed that he wants WWE’s international PLE expansion to reach Mexico, and perhaps even in the enormous Estadio Azteca.

He said: “I’m hoping that it happens in the next three years. I think my people deserve something as good as a PLE. I’m truly hoping. We have a huge stadium over there, Estadio Azteca, which I believe is being remodeled this year. I think the fans would go crazy. Mexico has always been an incredible crowd for wrestling and what better than to pay it off with WWE coming over there and giving them something as special as a PLE?”

– Blackpool Combat Club reunited at the World Series of Dart Throwing in NYC..

Blackpool Combat Club reunited pic.twitter.com/BOPzvr1E3D — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) June 2, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

