Notes on Rey Mysterio and Brooks Jensen

– Fightful is reporting that sources close to WWE NXT creative states that Brooks Jensen’s recent social media posts have been storyline.

One talent told Fightful that Jensen is one of the most hardworking talent they had come across in the industry.

– During an interview with BleacherReport.com, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio commented on Mexico potentially hosting a WWE PLE for the first time…

“I’m hoping that it happens within the next three years. I think my people deserve something as good as a PLE. I’m truly hoping. We have a huge stadium over there, Estadio Azteca, which I believe is being remodeled and should be done sometime next year. I think the fans would go crazy. Crazy. Mexico has always been an incredible crowd for wrestling, and what better than to pay it off with WWE coming over there and giving them something as special as a PLE?”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

