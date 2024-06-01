Konosuke Takeshita advances in ladder match for vacant TNT title

The first wrestler to qualify for the ladder match to determine the new TNT champion at Forbidden Door is Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita defeated Penta El Zero Miedo during last night’s Rampage and is now guaranteed a spot in the match at the next AEW pay-per-view. More qualifying matches will take place over the course of the next couple of weeks.

AEW has not yet announced how many participants will be in this match.

The TNT title was vacated this week after Adam Copeland broke his leg coming off the top of the cage at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last Sunday.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

