Former WWE employee says Mercedes Mone was “difficult to work with”

During a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci and ex-interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman addressed The CEO’s backstage reputation in the Stamford-based promotion. Carlucci disclosed that he never thought Mone was as great as others believed, claiming she was “difficult to work with.”

“I don’t think she’s [Mercedes Mone] great at all. So, I never thought she was this whole bag of chips that everybody thought she was here [in WWE] as Sasha Banks. And she was difficult to work with, too.”

Coachman also recalled returning to WWE while Mone was still there, nearly six or seven years ago. He claimed that the current AEW TBS Champion had a reputation backstage. The former interim RAW General Manager stated that Mercedes was never on the same level as Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair.

“There are certain superstars that, over the years, act a certain way backstage, and they get a certain reputation, and they can’t get rid of that. And Sasha [Mercedes Mone] had that. So, when you heard some of those numbers that she was asking for, you know, WWE or AEW, I was blown away that either side was even entertaining a deal the magnitude of what she reportedly got, because I agree with you, she’s never been the star that Becky [Lynch] is, that Charlotte [Flair] is, or that Rhea [Ripley] is.”

