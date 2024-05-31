WWE SmackDown Spoiler Leaks For Tonight’s Show At MVP Arena In Albany, N.Y.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be an eventful show this week.

Wrestle Votes have released some spoiler information ahead of tonight’s post-King And Queen Of The Ring episode of the show.

According to the report, tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York will feature the tag-team in-ring debut of the team formerly known as The Guerrillas of Destiny.

The Bloodline duo of Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are scheduled to take on The Street Profits duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on tonight’s show.

Previously announced for the show this evening is the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring Coronation of Nia Jax, as well as an appearance by WWE Universal Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Albany, N.Y.

