WWE SmackDown Matches, Segment Announced For 6/7 Episode

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown is starting to take shape.

During the post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, three matches and a big segment were announced for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Friday, June 7, 2024 episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program is Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell, Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller, Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza, and Solo Sikoa annoints Tonga Loa into The Bloodline.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.

