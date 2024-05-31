TNA Headed To Tampa For Two-Night iMPACT On AXS TV Taping In August

May 31, 2024 - by Matt Boone

TNA Wrestling is headed to “The Sunshine State” in August.

This week, the company announced plans to travel to the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida for an iMPACT On AXS TV taping.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement:

TNA Wrestling Presents iMPACT!
August 2-3
Tampa, FL
On Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, the television trucks of iMPACT! on AXS TV roll into the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL for two nights of can’t-miss action featuring your favorite TNA stars! Tickets go on-sale June 8 at 10am ET. Stay tuned for more information.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mila Johnson

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal