Shawn Michaels comments on Jordynne Grace’s deal with WWE

Jordynne Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT women’s title at the Battleground PPV event on June 9th 2024. WWE made efforts to keep Grace’s appearance a surprise.

While speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Shawn Michaels commented on Grace’s deal with WWE…

“Right now, a lot of things are still being worked out internally. There are people above me that I leave to making those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to putting real surprises and real ‘oh my God’ moments back to WWE, wrestling, and NXT. That’s what we had last night. I have been very public about being a fan of Jordynne Grace. I expressed to Hunter [Triple H] privately that I was very jealous that he had her for the Rumble. He owed me. We’re thrilled to have her for Battleground and next week. This is going to be an epic event. To one up ourselves, which we always try to do, having TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace contend for the NXT Women’s Championship, fighting Roxanne Perez, is going to be really big.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

