ROH Spoilers From 5/30 Taping

A future episode of Ring Of Honor is in the can.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub in Palm Springs, California.

Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com, are complete spoiler results from the taping.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On Fri., May 30)

* ROH Tag Team Champions Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito in a Proving Ground match

* QT Marshall defeated Nick Comoroto

* Lee Johnson defeated PJ Black when the match was stopped due to a Black injury after a corkscrew plancha

* Red Velvet defeated Viva Van

* ROH TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Sandra Moon in a Proving Ground match

* Marina Shafir, Alex Windsor & Diamante defeated Abadon, Lady Frost & Leyla Hirsch

* Harley Cameron defeated Trish Adora

* Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) & Action Andretti defeated Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds) and The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) & Dalton Castle in a four-way trios bout

