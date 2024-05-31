Plans For TNA Knockouts Title At Against All Odds 2024 Revealed

The Jordynne Grace fun continues.

The talk of the pro wrestling town this week after making a surprise appearance on WWE NXT on the USA Network, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared as a guest on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

During the appearance, Grace announced she will be holding an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship at the upcoming TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois.

As noted per PWInsider.com earlier today, the TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge at TNA Against All Odds 2024 could feature a surprise crossover appearance by a talent from WWE NXT.

Grace’s comments about the open challenge came after show host Tommy Dreamer remarked that her opponent for TNA Against All Odds is “unknown.”

Jordynne Grace’s opponent for NXT Battleground 2024 is known, as she will challenge Roxanne Perez at the event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. on June 9 for the NXT Women’s Championship. She will also wrestle Stevie Turner on next week’s WWE NXT show on June 4.

TNA Against All Odds is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2024 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Ill.

