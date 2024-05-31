News on Nikkita Lyons, Bandido, and The Steiner Brothers

– Nikkita Lyons recently stated she has 5 months left with her ACL recovery.

– Bandido has been medically cleared to return to AEW, according to the

Wrestling Observer.

– According to PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Rick and Scott Steiner, better known a the Steiner brothers, will have an episode of WWE Legends Biography about them premiering at some point in June. A&E never publicly announced this episode during this season of production.

The duo are considered one of the greatest tag teams in the history of wrestling. They have held tag team gold in WWE, NJPW, WCW, NWA and elsewhere. Scott Steiner broke off to become a big singles star in both WCW and WWE, where he was a former multi-time world champion.

The Steiners were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

