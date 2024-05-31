More Details On Jordynne Grace Situation

Jordynne Grace’s NXT debut was kept extremely quiet.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE deal to bring in the TNA Knockouts Champion to NXT was made three weeks ago.

The deal was kept so quiet, in fact, that 99-percent of the TNA Wrestling staff were unaware it was happening until after she appeared live on the 5/29 episode of NXT on USA.

This week’s taped episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV had to be adjusted late in the editing process to include a video recap of Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance on NXT.

For the NXT internal run sheet, WWE had Alexa Bliss listed as the person who would be coming out as the revealed challenger for Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Championship defense at NXT Battleground 2024.

Additionally, WWE even played Lita’s theme music inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. during rehearsals for the show as a way of avoiding potential spoilers from leaking.

As noted, Perez insisted she not know who the revealed title challenger would be for NXT Battleground 2024 until the segment aired live, however there are some who are skeptical of that.

The belief is that there will be NXT involvement at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 show in Chicago, where Grace will hold an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship, and/or the TNA Slammiversary 2024 show in Montreal.

The hope within TNA is that NXT involvement and the crossovers with talent will help boost ticket sales for their shows. Whether they advertise anyone from NXT ahead of time remains to be seen.

Jordynne Grace is currently under a deal with TNA Wrestling that reportedly expires in the first quarter of 2025.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

