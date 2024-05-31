Gable Steveson Signs On To Play With NFL’s Buffalo Bills

Gable Steveson is following the Brock Lesnar blueprint.

The former decorated amateur wrestler, who is fresh off of his WWE departure from NXT, is headed to the NFL.

Former United States Olympic gold medalist and WWE NXT competitor Gable Steveson has reportedly signed with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Steveson, who is expected to play on the defensive line, joins the team on a standard three-year rookie deal.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson said in an interview with ESPN. “I am grateful to Coach (Sean) McDermott, (general manager) Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

Steveson was released by WWE at the beginning of May after joining in 2021 and having one officially televised match.

