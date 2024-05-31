Cody Rhodes Has Fans Talking With Interesting Comments On X Ahead Of WWE SmackDown

“The American Nightmare” has surfaced on social media with an interesting message ahead of tonight’s WWE show.

Heading into tonight’s post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7c on FOX from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes took to X to post an interesting comment that has pro wrestling fans talking.

“Never know when it might be your last match,” Rhodes wrote in an interesting post, just days after successfully defending his WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rhodes added, “Always revel in those moments. #Smackdown.”

Earlier this week, Rhodes shared his schedule for the month of June, which would suggest that he still has several matches left in him right now.

The WWE Universal Champion was also featured in a new video released by WWE on X on Friday, as Rhodes had a surprise message for Luke Littler during the darts phenom’s visit to WWE Headquarters ahead of PDC Darts’ US Darts Masters at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

