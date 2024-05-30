WWE contract about to expire, Tony Khan on Becky Lynch, Rousey rips WWE

– Chad Gable’s WWE contract is set to expire next week unless an extension or new deal is reached, reports Fightful.

– Ronda Rousey in her new book describes WWE as a “minimum effort lazy-ass s*** show & very Fake.”

– Tony khan comments on Becky Lynch …

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, AEW President & GM Tony Khan was asked about signing more free agents to join AEW, After the signings of Mercedes Mone and Adam Copeland, Khan mentioned he’d be “open to” signing more free agents and believe there would be interest from talent.

Eisen noted that Khan didn’t mention anyone by name, wondering if he was worried about tampering. Khan replied, “I don’t want to try to tamper and do those things. I try to keep it classy and I really have a reputation for honesty and I really want to be a fair businessman. The wrestling business is a really cutthroat business.”

Becky Lynch’s name was then mentioned by Eisen, who noted that she would reportedly be a free agent soon. Asked if he would be interested in Lynch, Khan replied, “You invoked the tampering word.”

Eisen’s co-host TJ said Becky is a big star who brings a big fanbase with her.

“Absolutely. Great star,” said Khan.

