Viewership for this week’s NXT and Dynamite

The ratings are in for this week…

NXT this week: 703,000 viewers, 0.24 key demo rating

AEW Dynamite: 787,000, 0.25 key demo rating

According to PWTorch.com, the program drew 787,000 viewers, up from last week’s show on May 22, which drew 713,000 viewers.

The 5/29 show this week scored a 0.25 in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last Wednesday’s show on 5/15, which pulled a 0.24 rating in the key demo.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

