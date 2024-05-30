Update on Giulia, Moose responds to Drew McIntyre

– Giulia has announced she was discharged from the hospital today after undergoing successful surgery on her wrist fracture yesterday.

– Moose responded back to WWE Raw superstar Drew McIntyre, who haven’t faced off in the ring against each other since 2017.

DREW i see where your Title obsession Began. If this is something you truly want. Have your Boss call my Boss. The outcome will be the same #TrustTheSystem #TheSystem https://t.co/lHAWCOgjt7 pic.twitter.com/8E8tVFmqaC — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) May 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

