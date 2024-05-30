Update on Giulia, Moose responds to Drew McIntyre

May 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Giulia has announced she was discharged from the hospital today after undergoing successful surgery on her wrist fracture yesterday.

Moose responded back to WWE Raw superstar Drew McIntyre, who haven’t faced off in the ring against each other since 2017.

