Tony Khan asked about declining live attendance, 5 hours of weekly programming

– Tony Khan (via an Interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports) on the topic of AEW’s decline in live attendance and the [online] negativity surrounding it:

“We’re actually having a lot of success with a lot of live events and it’s just the nature of online discourse but I think people will always push a negative story further than a positive story — We’ve pulled some of the biggest gates in the history of pro-wrestling in the past year, set attendance records in many cities, but I think the nature of being AEW and the nature of online discourse and all these things coming together, there’s always going to be people trying to chase you down and talk about the cons instead of the pros.”

– Khan says AEW doing 5-hour weekly programming is the absolute minimum, with a possible 6th hour in future.

“Is 5 hours the best? Should we do 6? I want to do at least five now. I’ve tasted blood and want more so I could easily be sold on doing more than five hours of programming.”

(via CBS Sports)

