TNA Report, 5/30/24

Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are once again on the call. Cincinnati is the host city this evening.

From the TNA Website…

AJ Francis and Rich Swann reveal what title they’re going to focus on moving forward

Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards

Jonathan Gresham vs. Sami Callihan

Steve Maclin vs. Mike Santana

Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

Gisele Shaw speaks with Gail Kim

Mustafa Ali vs. Leon Slater

Xia Brookside vs. Steph De Lander

Match 1. Ace Austin VS Chris Bey

This match pitting the former tag champs against each other, was put together to settle any anxiety the two have with each other. The lock up collar and elbow to start the match. Ace locks on a side headlock. They then bounce the ropes. Bey delivers a spear. Ace recovers and they smile at each other. The two trade some kicks and take downs. They almost come to blows, but they hold back. Bey gets a 1 count off a dropkick. Ace gets a pin attempt off a arm drag. He then goes to a ground and pound based attack. Ace kicks Bey from the apron. Bey lands a clothesline and spinebuster for a two count. Ace avoids an AOF and lands a flying forearm, leg sweep, and a click click boom. Ace then wizard kicks Bey for a 2 count. Bey gets to his feet, avoids the fold and cutters Ace. Bey follows with a reverse to an Ace roll up and gets the pin.

Winner.. Chris Bey

The two embrace and walk up the ramp together. It looked a bit like this animosity still might have some juice.

Match 2. Xia Brookside VS Steph De Lander

Hannifan brings up the relationship between De Lander and PCO. Xia tries a crossbody, but Steph just catches her and delivers a fall away slam.

