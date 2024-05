Tiffany Stratton sees her future in Hollywood, Saraya to speak her mind

– Tiffany Stratton has revealed she has plans to break into Hollywood by the time she is 30.

“I think by the age of 30 I kind of wanna be breaking into Hollywood and do something along those lines.”

(Source: Battleground Podcast)

– What does Saraya have to say?

