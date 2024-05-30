Tiffany Stratton on Jordynne Grace coming to WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the former NXT Women’s Champion spoke about current TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace coming to NXT and challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground, as well as her thoughts on AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace coming to WWE NXT: “Yeah, I think it’s so cool that we have people coming over from different promotions and stuff like that. I definitely feel like it brings more eyes on the company, for sure, but it also kind of broadens our roster,” said Tiffany. “I feel like Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace is a match people have in their dream matches before and they’re both in separate companies and the fact that maybe the possibility is there to get other talents from different companies. I feel like opens up so many different dream match opportunities and stuff like that. So I think it’s very cool.”

On ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm: “I do love what Toni Storm is doing. I respect so much of her in-ring work and as well as Deonna Purrazzo.”

source: Fightful

