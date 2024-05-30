Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results for Friday

After the May 29th 2024 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the May 31st edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com…

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Penta to advance to the Ladder Match at Forbidden Door.

* During a backstage interview, Chris Jericho said he was attacked by Hook last week. He said he’s too valuable to be left vulnerable so he was stepping down to spend more time on Rampage and Collision.

* Satnum Singh defeated Peter Avalon.

* AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defeated Viva Van.

* Kyle O’Reilly defeated Jordan Cruz.

* Rey Fenix defeated Isiah Kassidy.

