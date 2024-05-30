Sonya Deville on the Otis and Mandy Rose storyline that culminated with no fans

Sonya did an interview with Chris Van Vliet and here are the highlights courtesy of ChrisVanVliet.com…

On the Otis and Mandy Rose storyline that culminated with no fans:

“Bittersweet, but life works in such mysterious ways. I always say everything happens for a reason and I’m a firm believer in that. But it was one of those moments where I was like, wow, I think I just had the run of a lifetime. And it was in front of nobody, except the millions, of course watching at home. There was so much interaction and love on socials and online and everything. But being a performer, being in the WWE, my favourite part is walking out there and hearing you guys. I want to hear the audience whether you’re booing me out of the building, whether you’re cheering, whatever it is, I just want to hear and feel the passion from that. So walking into the empty arena, when we know we’re having iconic moments like the Mandy Otis kiss, the Sonya Mandy turn, all these moments, I’m like, oh my god, the crowd reaction would be so good. And, you know, at one point, it was like 20 NXT talent in the audience. And they’re booing and I’m like, This is crazy. This would be so iconic in front of in front of a crowd. But it was iconic nonetheless, to be a part of a cool story like that.”

