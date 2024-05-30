Note on the WWE/TNA parternship

May 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The partnership between WWE and TNA has been months in the making.

WWE loved the feedback and energy from Jordynne Grace’s Royal Rumble appearance and were eager to use her again—opportunely.
There are tentative plans for additional wrestlers to make crossover appearances in due time.

source: @WrestleVotes

– After TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appeared on NXT to set up a match with Roxanne Perez, Cedric Alexander has expressed interest in running it back with Mustafa Ali, this time for Ali’s TNA X-Division Championship….

