More on Jordynne Grace’s WWE relationship, Will Ospreay suggests D’Amore to run ROH

– According to a recent report from Fightful Select, TNA Knockout’s World Champion Jordynne Grace signed a part-time agreement with WWE which allows her to make 3 appearances. This includes her appearance on this week’s show, her match with Stevie Turner next week and then her NXT Women’s Championship Match with Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground. This part-time agreement is reportedly worth a six-figure payment.

– Will Ospreay pitches for AEW to hire Scott D’Amore to possibly run ROH …

“I can’t tell you enough how much respect I have for Scott D’Amore. If there was anything that I want to put out there; if there was a way that AEW could hire Scott D’Amore in any type of fashion. Have that guy run Ring of Honor or something.”

(source: AdrianRadio93)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

