MJF returning to AEW TV on next week’s Dynamite

May 30, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

After making a surprise return at Double or Nothing, MJF will return to AEW television next week on Dynamite.

His return was announced during the show last night.

MJF has been absent from AEW television for five months, with his last appearance coming at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30 when he lost the AEW World title to Samoa Joe.

The free agency battle which was hyped for months last year also did not happen as MJF announced that he’s not going anywhere. He is believed to have signed a deal late last year after his contract was going to run out at the beginning of 2024.

