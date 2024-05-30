Janel Grant pauses lawsuit against McMahon as U.S. Justice Department investigates

Former WWE employee Janel Grant, who is suing Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, has agreed to pause her lawsuit at the request of the U.S. Justice Department as the government conducts its own investigation according to a new story by Bloomberg.

The pause is for six months according to someone familiar with the case.

“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation,” Grant’s attorney Ann Callis said in a statement today. “We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps.”

All the defendants are denying the claims.

The lawsuit has led to the departure of Vince McMahon from his role as Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, ending his long association with WWE once and for all.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

