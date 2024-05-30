Hand Wraps In Boxing For Safety And Enhanced Performance

Hand Wraps In Boxing For Safety And Enhanced Performance

Boxing has come from bare-knuckle, all-out fights to a proper sport with set rules and gear. But injuries and combat sports go hand in hand. With two highly skilled professionals fighting for high stakes, you can not expect soft punches and jabs, and injuries are bound to happen. According to studies, a boxer suffers at least one injury for every 4 competitions. Hand wraps offer support to your wrists and protect tendons and ligaments of your hands.

A boxer’s safety has always been a top concern for the authorities, and regulations are strictly applied to ensure it. Hand and wrist injuries are a significant type of boxing injury, accounting for 16-35% of overall boxing injuries, and also result in the longest time away from the sport.

Although boxing gloves help in impact protection, hand wraps are essential to maximize safety and avoid severe wrist injuries. Quality hand wraps from renowned manufacturers like Infinitude Fight can keep your fingers tight, support your wrist, and help you throw a more powerful punch. You can feel more control in your punches as hand wraps allow easy gripping and comfort during demanding contests. This article discusses why using hand wraps is a must for everyone.

Info: The most infamous of injuries in boxing happened on June 28th, 1997, when Mike Tyson bit off his opponent Evander Holyfied’s ear after getting raged by the repetitive headbutts. This bizarre fight is referred to as The Bite Fight.

Importance and Perks of Using Hand Wraps In Boxing

Hand wraps have been around since the inception of boxing. Sculptures of the Ancient Olympics during the period of Ancient Greece showcase fighters wearing oil-softened leather straps called Himantes in their hands for a boxing match. These straps once used as weapons evolved into padded boxing gloves in 1743.

The importance of hand wraps can be understood by the Mike Tyson hand fracture incident. Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson got into a street fight in New York with Mitch Green in 1988, where he punched Green between the eyes, knocking him to the ground. Green lost a 1986 non-title fight to Tyson by a 10-round decision, which caused him to confront the heavyweight champion. Green told police he needed five stitches above his nose to close the wound, while Tyson suffered a hairline fracture in his right hand. Mike Tyson said: “I’m a victim. I guess I hit him over the eye. I was nervous. I hadn’t had a street fight in seven years. I had no choice but to defend myself. He hit me in the chest.”

This infamous incident supports the fact that if you hit an opponent with a bare-knuckle, you’re as likely to break your own knuckle as to break his jaw. Thus, hand wraps are used as an essential protective gear item.

The Benefits of Hand Wrapping in Boxing

Knuckle protection and wrist support are obvious perks of wearing custom hand wraps, but the positives go beyond just that. The following benefits aid you in long-term success in the ring:

Support Your Wrist

As mentioned before, wrist injuries keep you away from boxing for the longest time, sometimes even completely. There are no risks during light fights, but you need extra protection for the wrist when throwing heavy blows. When you throw a punch, it should land with your wrist in line with your fist. Otherwise, there’s a high chance that you bend your wrist and break it. Professional boxers wrap their fists tightly to ensure the perfect safety.

Hand Wraps Fill Out Your Gloves

Your palm and fingers are meant to fit perfectly inside the boxing gloves, as if the glove is a second skin. With greater sized gloves like 14 oz and 16 oz, your fingers often move freely within, thus making hand wraps a necessity. Hand wraps act as extra padding allowing you to fit your hands inside the boxing gloves.

Protect Your Knuckles

Wrists are a boxer’s main weapon. Your knuckles are the most prone to injury when you throw a punch. Although boxing gloves have enough padding to protect your hands, hand wraps provide extra protection to avoid any risks. By wrapping your knuckles multiple times, these cotton strips add a few extra layers of padding, absorbing the force at the moment of impact.

Keeps Your Fingers Separated

Even most professional boxers can’t throw perfect punches. If a punch is thrown with a wrong angle, or your fist lands in an unwilling position, there’s a high chance that your knuckles collide. To avoid serious damage due to this collision, hand wraps are worn around the knuckles to keep your fingers separated and absorb any heavy force.

Provide Support To Your Thumb

In most wrapping techniques, the base of your thumb is wrapped multiple times creating a ‘cage’ that keeps the thumb correctly positioned. Otherwise, your thumb might bend at an awkward angle during punches.

You can Throw a Forceful Punch Multiple studies and experiments suggest that bandaging increases the force in a punch compared to a similar punch with bare hands. Also, the force increases with the thickness of the wrap.

Types of Hand Wraps: Which is the Best Choice?

Hand wraps allow you to cover the palm, wrist, and thumb. Wrapping your hand 3-4 times with a cloth can significantly minimize the impact of blows. This thin layer of protection allows you to combat a more challenging environment with fewer injuries. Choose from the following types of hand wraps to make the right choice.

Traditional Hand Wrap

Traditional hand wraps are made of cotton and provide a comfortable and breathable combat experience. They are around 180 inches long and efficiently cover the wrist and knuckles, enhancing the power of your punch. Traditional hand wraps are a reliable choice for any boxer and suitable for training and competition.

Tape and Gauze Wrap

Tape and gauze wraps are a growing top choice among professional boxers for their superior hand protection. They offer a safer alternative to traditional wraps, ensuring better breathability and lightness during punching or sparring, enhancing your safety in the ring.

Quick Wrap

Quick wraps are a fast and convenient alternative to traditional tape and gauze wraps and are perfect for beginners. They are made with semi-elastic compression material and offer a snug fit for enhanced comfort. Simply wear them underneath your gloves and start practicing sparring on heavy bags. Additionally, quick wraps provide good wear and tear protection, making them suitable for light bag work.

Step-by-step Process to Wrap Your Hand

Several hand-wrapping methods exist, and every boxer might prefer a different one. It is best to let the cornerman or cutman decide, based on experience, which one suits the situation. They are also well aware of the fight rules. Each fighter may be given a limited amount of gauze and tape, which they must divide and roll in various ways to suit their needs for a particular fight or match:

Loop the thumb and wrap it behind the hand, ensuring adequate tension so that when you make a fist, the wrap tightens around it.

● Keep your wrists straight and wrap three times around them. This will support the wrist’s bone structure and tendons. Avoid any wrinkles while wrapping.

● Keep your fingers at the same width apart and wrap the strip three times around the palm of your hand, then roll around the thumb once more.

● Now, make three Xs through the separated fingers and cross over the back of your hand. This will help support your knuckles and avoid fractures.

● Wrap around the thumb one last time and finish the rest of the wrap around your palm and wrist.

● Finish by fastening the Velcro on your wrist.

Now, hit a bag with a few punches and see how it feels. Wear a glove to ensure your hand fits and moves perfectly.

Conclusion: Wrapping Your Hands for the Best Training and In-ring Experience

Among the several hand-wrapping methods, it is upon you to decide which one suits your needs best. While it’s always wise to seek advice from your coach and cornerman, remember that you are the one who knows your needs best. Investing in the best boxing gear and apparel enhances your safety and boosts your confidence, both in training and the boxing ring. So, make a decision that aligns with your preferences, keeping safety, comfort, and durability in mind, and take your training to the next level.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

