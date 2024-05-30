Becky Lynch and Brooks Jensen notes

– “Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it’s not like a short period of time.

She was looking for a long period of time out. If he’s (Seth Rollins) not on the road, it makes sense for her not to be on the road.

They can’t be hurting for money or anything where they need it right now and maybe she’s looking at other things and maybe she’s not,”

Source: Dave Meltzer via WOR

– Brooks Jensen’s status is being questioned after the current #WWENXT superstar posted that he now is accepting bookings via email.

