5/27/24 WWE Raw Viewership

The Memorial Day episode of Raw drew 1,690,000 viewers, down 43,000 viewers from last week’s show which had no NBA competition. The NBA Playoffs Finals did air on Monday and topped the night.

Raw started with its best number since April with 1,832,000 viewers in the first hour, then dropped to 1,712,000 viewers in the second hour and down to 1,527,000 viewers in the third.

The show was #3, #4, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.59, 0.56, and 0.50 ratings respectively for an average of 0.55, down 0.01 from last week. Raw was #3 overall in all of television.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

