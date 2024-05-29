A WWE main roster star could be headed back to NXT.

According to Fightful Select, NXT officials are interested in bringing in Tegan Nox for future work on the brand. The report reveals that these same officials have wanted Nox in NXT prior to this year’s WWE Draft. Corey Brennan of Fightful states that WWE does not currently have any plans for Nox on the main roster. It is also believed that Nox has some “unfinished business” in NXT.

Nox has not appeared on WWE programming since January 4th. Her last match was on the April 20th House Show in Belfast.

