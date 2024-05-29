Singer of Storm’s original AEW theme passes away, Mercedes segment announced for Dynamite, more

– On Tuesday, AEW music producer Mikey Rukus surfaced on social media to comment on the passing of Suzie Monk Johnson.

Affectionately known as Suzie Mojo, the musician was best known to pro wrestling fans as the singer of the original AEW theme song of Toni Storm.

“I am saddened to learn that Susie Monk Johnson (aka Suzie Mojo), singer on Toni Storm’s Theme “Watch What’s Next”, has passed away,” the AEW music producer wrote. “Humble & kind, she was a local musician from my area. She leaves behind a husband & 2 daughters. My heartfelt condolences.”

I am saddened to learn that Susie Monk Johnson (aka Suzie Mojo), singer on Toni Storm's Theme "Watch What's Next", has passed away. Humble & kind, she was a local musician from my area. She leaves behind a husband & 2 daughters. My heartfelt condolences.https://t.co/g6up1Yzh4n — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) May 28, 2024

– AEW has announced….

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TOMORROW@thekiaforum Los Angeles

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork Moné has changed everything!@AEW's NEW TBS Champion @MercedesVarnado keeps her #AEWDoN victory celebration rolling through LA +

The CEO is inviting us all to the party TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/P1TcKsawgH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 29, 2024

– Also in AEW news…

