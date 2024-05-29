Shawn Michaels posts a new profile picture, Umaga endorsed for the WWE hall of fame
– Shawn Michaels served up a new profile pic after his most recent offering of NXT…
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/mtZqj9okQW
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 29, 2024
– Rikishi recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the launch of a new line of Umaga’s Funko Pop action figures. At 58 years old, he advocated for Umaga’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame during its 2025 ceremony.
☝ #WweHOF2025 ??? https://t.co/tZhoP6W3Gb
— RIKISHI FATU (@TheREALRIKISHI) May 28, 2024