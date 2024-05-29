Khan donates $100k & famous neck brace to Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” Charity benefiting St. Jude

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

AEW Founder and Jacksonville Jaguars executive Tony Khan was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show on The Roku Channel today, where he discussed the famous Neck Brace he wore to the NFL Draft this year.

Back during the draft, Khan had generously offered to sign the neck brace and donate it for auction to Rich Eisen’s “Run Rich Run” charity benefiting St. Judes.

On the show today, Khan brought out the neck brace and not only signed it for Eisen’s charity to auction, but went ahead and bid $100,000 for the neck brace.

Khan then gifted the neck brace to the Rich Eisen Studio, where it will now live on Eisen’s bust

.@AEW owner/CEO @TonyKhan stopped by ahead of #AEWDynamite here in Los Angeles to talk about getting a TK Driver, wearing the neck brace in the @Jaguars #NFLDraft war room and why it'll be forever in our studios! Just an amazing gesture for @stjude:#AEW @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/qLL4mFVwfh — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 29, 2024

credit: The Rich Eisen Show and include this link to donate – stjude.org/runrichrun

