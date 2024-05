Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be headlined by a Casino Gauntlet match to see who will be the new number one contender for the AEW World title.

Funny, New Japan guys have to go through a Gauntlet “match” but those dorks can just say they want a shot at our biggest title and it gets granted. Even Stevie Wonder can see how stupid that is https://t.co/1RbOwLviSR — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email