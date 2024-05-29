Final two participants advance in the NXT Women’s North American title ladder match

Michin and Kelani Jordan are the final two entrants in the NXT Women’s North American title ladder match at Battleground.

The two advanced to the match after they each won their qualifying matches against Tatum Paxley and Wren Sinclair respectively.

They now join Lash Legend, Sol Ruca, Fallon Henley, and Jaida Parker to crown the inaugural champion in the same way that the NXT North American title was decided for the men several years ago.

EXCLUSIVE: @kelani_wwe knows the deck is stacked against her at #NXTBattleground, but she’s ready to do whatever it takes to make history by becoming the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/IXqeYp5Lyl — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

