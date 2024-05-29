AEW Collision Match Announced, Stephanie Vaquer’s AEW Arrival Hyped

May 29, 2024 - by Matt Boone

– AEW began the promotional push for the arrival of NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion & CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Champion Stephanie Vaquer with a special video package on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

– It was announced during AEW Dynamite this week that Will Ospreay will make the first defense of his AEW International Championship against Kyle O’Reilly on this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision.

