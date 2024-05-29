Adam Copeland Stripped Of TNT Title, New Champion Will Be Crowned At Forbidden Door

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 will feature the crowning of a new TNT Champion.

As advertised, this week’s AEW Dynamite featured The Young Bucks making an announcement regarding the status of the TNT Championship due to Adam Copeland suffering an injury at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

During the segment, they announced that Copeland was being stripped of the title. They attempted to award Jack Perry with the TNT Championship, however Christopher Daniels came out and revealed that AEW President Tony Khan has made him the new Interim AEW EVP.

With that in mind, Daniels announces per Khan that there will be qualifying matches, starting Friday on AEW Rampage, to determine the participants for a ladder match at AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 to crown the new TNT Champion.

The Elite would attempt to attack Interim AEW EVP Christopher Daniels after the announcement, only for The Acclaimed to come out and stand them down as the segment ended.

LET'S GO BOYS!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/GHM9gBQzdg — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 30, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

