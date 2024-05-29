5/24/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The final numbers are in for the latest installment of AEW’s weekly one-hour Friday night late-night program.

On Friday, May 24th, AEW Rampage drew 222,000 viewers, according to Sports Media Watch. The show is up from the previous week’s show on May 18th, which drew 391,000 viewers.

It’s worth noting that the 5/24 show aired at a special time slot of 6pm EST.

The show drew a 0.08 rating in the key 18 to 49 year old demographic. This is same as the 5/18 episode, which also finished with a 0.11 in the same coveted demo.

